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New NC Veterans Health Report Finds Gaps Even as Raleigh Vets Share Their Struggles
By Edith Carmichael,5 days ago
North Carolina is home to roughly 615,000 veterans, and a sweeping new report released this month says fewer than half of them are enrolled in the VA health care system that exists to serve them. The 200-page study, compiled by a state task force, lays out eight recommendations meant to close that gap — even as veterans gathered across North Carolina on Veterans Day to swap notes on what life actually looks like once the uniform comes off.
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