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UFC 334 early weigh ins video results, LIVE stream updates | Gane vs. Hokit
By Jesse Holland,7 days ago
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will send 26 fighters to the scale this morning at the promotion’s host hotel to make the UFC 334 fight card official. Leading the charge are heavyweight hurters Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit, who collide for “Bon Gamin’s” 265-pound strap in the five-round main event. In the UFC 334 co-headlining act, former two-division champion Amanda Nunes returns to challenge current women’s bantamweight titleholder and former American Top Team (ATT) teammate Kayla Harrison.