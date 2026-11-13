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Family of Brooklyn Teen Shot Dead in the Bronx This Summer Fear His Suspected Killer May Soon Walk Free
By BK Reader Staff,7 days ago
The family of Riley Billingslea, a 15-year-old Brooklyn boy shot to death in a Bronx apartment over the summer, said the teen allegedly responsible for his death could soon walk free. Billingslea was laid to rest in an emotional Brooklyn funeral on Aug. 25 — the same day that the shooting suspect, 16-year-old Kalvin Veloz, surrendered to police at the 50th Precinct stationhouse. More on this from AMNY.
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