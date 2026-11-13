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High-profile UFC/MMA free agent, Usman Nurmagomedov, sentenced to six months in prison over Abu Dhabi attack
By Ryan Harkness,7 days ago
The hammer of justice moves fast (and hits hard) in Abu Dhabi. Just two days after PFL Lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, and his entourage attacked former UFC Bantamweight roost-ruler, Merab Dvalishvili, in Abu Dhabi, the court has issued a verdict on the wild incident. According to The National news outlet,...