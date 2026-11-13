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How Andy Robertson defied the odds to become Scotland’s greatest captain
7 days ago
It was a burst from the left wing that would be seen time and time again. Andy Robertson’s first goal for Scotland came on just his fourth appearance for his country, at 20 years old and only a few months after completing a £2.85m move from Dundee United to Hull City. The wider importance of the goal was ultimately forgotten, a late consolation against England in a 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park. But for Robertson, with his wide-eyed excitement and the determination to carry his run forward, it was the moment that set the tone for what was to follow.