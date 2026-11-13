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Darth Vader's lightsaber from ‘I am your father' duel sells for nearly $5 million
By The Associated Press,7 days ago
A lightsaber used by Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” movies “The Empire Strikes Back” and ”Return of the Jedi" sold Thursday for nearly $5 million in an auction. The lightsaber, which was used in the climactic duel in Cloud City where Vader tells Luke Skywalker “I am your father,” sold for $4.875 million at the Ultimate Star Wars Auction held by Heritage Auctions. The sale marks a world auction record for any “Star Wars” collectible, according to Heritage Auctions.