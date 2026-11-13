undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cale Makar injury update raises major concern before Avalanche visit Montreal
By Vincent Carbonneau,7 days ago
Cale Makar's night in Ottawa ended early, and the Colorado Avalanche now have to decide how to handle him before Saturday's game in Montreal. Gino Hard reported last night that Makar was done for the game after a play in the second period. Colorado went on to lose 4-3 in overtime, with Shane Pinto scoring twice for the Ottawa Senators.