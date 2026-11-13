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PHOTOS: 2026 Winter WonderLights Season Premiere
By Aubrey Herring,7 days ago
The Winter WonderLights Season Premiere, presented by the University of Georgia Office of the President, was held at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The Winter WonderLights show is comprised of a half-mile-long trail of light displays and light sculptures with hot chocolate and s’mores stands. Winter WonderLights will be open most days through Dec. 30.