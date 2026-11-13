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Matt Boldy scored his sixth career hat trick as the Wild beat the Maple Leafs 5-2 on Thursday night in Toronto. Boldy’s third goal, and 10th of the season, proved to be the eventual winner 3:59 into the third period as Minnesota scored the final four goals of the contest. Mike McCarron and Danila Yurov also scored for the Wild as they won their seventh straight road game and moved their point streak 10 – going 8-0-2 since late October. Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves for his fifth straight win. The Wild finish their road trip in Boston on Saturday when they face the Bruins at 6 P-M. Coverage begins at 5:45pm on KNUJ.