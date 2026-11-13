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Killing Castro Teaser Brings a Cold War Plot to Harlem’s Hotel Theresa
By Alex "Ace" Carter,4 days ago
Lionsgate has released the first teaser for Killing Castro, a political thriller that brings a plot against Fidel Castro into Harlem’s Hotel Theresa. Diego Boneta plays Castro, with Kendrick Sampson as Malcolm X and Al Pacino as a CIA operative. The advertised setup puts an international confrontation inside a hotel, where a translator and a worker become entangled in events far beyond their jobs.