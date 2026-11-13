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Truck driver airlifted to hospital after 18-wheeler rollover on SH 130 in SE Travis County
By Stephanie Gonzalez,7 days ago
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One southbound lane of State Highway 130 has reopened after an 18-wheeler rollover in Southeast Travis County Friday morning left a truck driver injured and caused significant traffic delays. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers and other first responders responded to the...