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LSU News: The Tigers will have to deal with Arch Manning
By Caleb Yaccarino,7 days ago
Welcome to Tiger Tales, a daily roundup of LSU and college sports news!. LSU’s defense has looked elite at times this season, but against some of the best teams in college football, it has been exposed a bit. The injuries haven’t helped, so hopefully Whit Weeks’ return will keep the defense more consistent, but against Arch Manning and the Texas offense, it could be a challenge.