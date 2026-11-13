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Democrats claim victory in Baltimore County’s 9th District race, Mangione loses
By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore,7 days ago
Baltimore County Democrats celebrated at the Board of Elections Thursday night, after getting the latest tally of mail-in and provisional ballots. There was clapping and hugs all around for an election they called historic. “Three women, three women,” said Shawn McIntosh, after hugging Arkia Wade. Both women ran for...
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