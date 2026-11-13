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Metro Seeks Feedback on Proposed North Bethesda Entrance Near Pike & Rose, Up to 550 Fewer Parking Spaces
By MCS Staff,7 days ago
Metro is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to North Bethesda station that would add a new entrance near Rockville Pike and Old Georgetown Road and reduce dedicated Metro parking by up to 550 spaces to support future joint development. The proposed entrance would improve access to nearby homes and...