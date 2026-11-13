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Oregon Landlords Don’t Have to Say When They Mailed No-Cause Eviction Notices, Court Rules
By Lucille McNamara,7 days ago
In an 8–5 ruling, the Oregon Court of Appeals has rejected a challenge by tenants to a landlord’s no-cause eviction notice that did not state when or how it was served. The judges ruled that landlords can leave mailing dates off termination notices under ORS 90.427, rejecting the tenants’ argument that the statute requires a notice to state on its face the method and date of service.
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