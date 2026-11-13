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A Look Back at the History Between LSU and Texas: We’ve Been Expecting You
By ZachNunez,7 days ago
Texas will visit LSU for the first time in 73 years. Dwight Eisenhower has just been inaugurated as president. The Korean War has come to an armistice. Soviet leader Joseph Stalin has just passed away. Chevrolet has just released the first Corvette. The Cuban Revolution has begun with Fidel Castro. Tiger Stadium’s horseshoe had just closed, finishing the lower bowl, creating a capacity of 68,000. All of this was happening the last time Texas played in Baton Rouge. In an exciting 20-7 upset, LSU took down the Longhorns to start the 1953 season.