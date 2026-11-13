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Kaukauna Band on the hunt for vintage memorabilia
By staff / news release,7 days ago
KAUKAUNA – Calling all Kaukauna Band Alumni. Do you have more than just memories from your time in the Kaukauna Band program?. As part of its centennial celebration, the band program is searching for memorabilia from its first 60 years (1926-late 1980s). Things like concert programs, recordings, personal photos and uniforms tell a story that is beyond what a yearbook can depict.