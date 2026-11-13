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Fulham lead transfer race for Real Betis winger Rodrigo Riquelme ahead of January window with €20m price tag set
By Adhe Makayasa,7 days ago
According to TEAMtalk, Fulham are assessing options to bolster their wide areas this winter and view Riquelme as an ideal target following his impressive form under Manuel Pellegrini. The Madrid-born attacker has become a regular starter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin this season, contributing three goals and two assists across 14 appearances. However, Betis remain relaxed about his situation and are under no pressure to sell in the New Year.