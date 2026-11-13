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Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Soon Celebrate Its 100th Edition: Which Stars Are in the Lineup?
By Associated Press,5 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Megan Moroney,Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and JoJo will help celebrate the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, a lineup that includes a record-breaking, very appropriate 100 inflatables in the sky, including Bluey, Mickey Mouse and Hello Kitty.