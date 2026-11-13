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Wheel-E Podcast: Juiced Scrambler Core, battery passports, Engwe M20, more
By Micah Toll,7 days ago
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time, that includes Juiced launching new e-bikes, Europe’s battery passport could mean something in the US, new motorcycles from Yamaha, Zero, and Segway, a return of Energica, an Engwe e-bike that feels like a soft motorcycle and more.