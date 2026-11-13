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Michaella Giorgio Calls Out The Love Is Blind Reunion Edit
7 days ago
Michaella Giorgio was hoping to use the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion as a platform to advocate for self-love after her disastrous televised engagement. Instead, the 35-year-old retail consultant was ambushed by an ex and forced to sit through photo montages and applause breaks she found disrespectful, and to top it all off, her embarrassing fall on the stage was kept in the Netflix special’s final edit. “I was hopeful they wouldn’t show that, because it’s pretty humiliating,” Michaella tells Elite Daily.