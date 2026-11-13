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Quincy Park Board approves connecting Klingner Trail to the Riverfront
5 days ago
QUINCY — The next phase of the Bill Klingner Trail project is a go. At Thursday’s meeting, the Quincy Park Board awarded a bid of $2,653,000 to Rees Construction for phase five of the project from Parker Heights Park to Lincoln Park. The final price includes $100,000 in contingency, an additional $210,000 for alternate No. 1 for a sidewalk from Lincoln Park to Kesler Park and an additional $263,000 for alternate Nos. 3 and 4 for the use of concrete along the entire trail and sidewalk.