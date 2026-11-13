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Guest Opinion | Jim Goffred: How Blair’s IB Program Prepares Students for the Future
By Jim Goffred,3 days ago
When families begin exploring high school options in and around Pasadena, they often hear about honors classes, AP courses, and college preparation. Those things matter, and fortunately all of the local high schools offer strong academic opportunities. But at Blair High School, the International Baccalaureate program offers something a little different, something broader and in many ways deeper.