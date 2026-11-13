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Seven-Story Development With 170 Apartments Approved in Downtown Englewood
By Mario Marroquin,7 days ago
The Bergen County Planning Board recently approved a site plan application for a new seven-story building at the corner of East Palisade and Grand Avenues in downtown Englewood. The county board’s approval comes four months after the city approved the site plan, which includes 170 apartments, retail space across two stories, and a parking garage for more than 200 vehicles.
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