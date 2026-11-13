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RI GOP LEADERSHIP
7 days ago
CHIPPENDALE, PLACE RE-ELECTED TO SERVE AS THE LEADERSHIP TEAM FOR THE RHODE ISLAND HOUSE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS. State House, Providence – The Rhode Island House Republicans unanimously elected Michael W. Chippendale of Foster as House Minority Leader, and David J. Place of Burrillville as Minority Whip, to continue in their caucus leadership roles. They will help drive meaningful legislative reform and thoughtful policy discussions at the State House.