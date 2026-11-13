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Quincy Police Chief finalist names released along with protocol for public feedback
By Michele McCormack MRN EXECUTIVE EDITOR,4 days ago
QUINCY– The City of Quincy released the names of the three finalists for the permanent police chief’s position, ahead of a public meet-and-greet scheduled for this afternoon at City Hall. They are:. Wendell Watts, Jackson, Mississippi. Steve Hebbe, Farmington, New Mexico. Mike Dobis, Dyersburg, Tennessee. This afternoon’s event...