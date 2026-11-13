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SUN: Baltimore among cities on 'KPop Demon Hunters’ world tour
By TODD KARPOVICH,7 days ago
Baltimore is going to be golden — as it’s among the cities selected for the “KPop Demon Hunters” World Tour. Netflix and live-entertainment company AEG Presents are revealing stops on the global tour one city at a time ahead of a full announcement scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, at 8 a.m. Baltimore appeared on an interactive map launched on the tour’s website as the companies began rolling out the itinerary. CFG Bank Arena teased the news on Thursday night.