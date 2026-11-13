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What do we really want?
By Martha WhiteTaylor Allen,7 days ago
At the Nov.3 Rockport Budget Committee meeting, two members of our Emergency Medical Service (EMS), along with Fire/EMS Chief Jason Peasley, explained Rockport’s new system, its challenges, and their hopes. The Budget Committee, chaired by Rick Mitchell with inclusiveness and grace, is trying to analyze many aspects of municipal governance before the municipal budget is fully formed. Their questions to the EMS were pointed and respectful.