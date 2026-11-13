undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MANP invites Mainers to recognize, celebrate, support nonprofits making communities stronger
7 days ago
In recognition of Nonprofit Appreciation Month, the Maine Association of Nonprofits (MANP) is inviting Mainers to show their appreciation for the positive impact nonprofits have throughout the state by amplifying stories, attending events, making donations, volunteering, and more. “If you live, work, or spend time in Maine, there’s a good...