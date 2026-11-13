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The Surprising Place You Should Never Run an Extension Cord, Experts Say
By Alexa Erickson,4 days ago
Extension cords come in handy when an outlet is just out of reach, but where you run one matters—and the risk is real. From 2020 to 2024, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 1,076 home electrical structure fires involving extension cords each year, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) data. Those fires caused an estimated 37 civilian deaths, 91 civilian injuries, and $64 million in direct property damage annually.