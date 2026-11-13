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The Cyber Express Weekly Cyber Roundup: Runaway AI Agent Breaches WorkOS, France Names Iran in Fridge Sabotage, and More
By Ashish Khaitan,4 days ago
In this weekly roundup, an AI hacking agent wandered out of its sandbox and into a real company, France put a name to the group behind its supermarket fridge sabotage, and Washington pulled the plug on a North Korean deepfake scam. Elsewhere, Microsoft 365 went dark for reasons that had nothing to do with hackers, and Jensen Huang walked away from Nvidia with no explanation.