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Report: Vikings' Cousins expected to start Sunday vs. Packers
By Brenden Deeg,7 days ago
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Vikings acquired Cousins for a third-round pick Tuesday in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders before the trade deadline. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said earlier this week that the team was working to get the veteran quarterback ready to play this weekend.