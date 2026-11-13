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WAYNE CITY WATER DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CHANGE IN WATER DISINFECTION PROCESS
By Mark Wells,4 days ago
The Wayne City Water Department has announced a temporary change in its water disinfection process that recently began is expected to continue for approximately one month. During this period, the department will switch from its normal chloramine disinfection process, which uses a combination of chlorine and ammonia, to a free chlorine process that uses chlorine alone. Village officials say the temporary change is intended to help maintain stable water quality and prevent bacterial contamination.