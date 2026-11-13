undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Danville Fire Captain Selected for Inaugural National Fire Service Educator Fellowship
By Steve Brandy,7 days ago
DANVILLE, IL – The Danville Fire Department is proud to announce that Captain Ryan Allison, the department’s Training Officer, has been selected to participate in the inaugural Fire Service Educator Fellowship offered by UL Research Institute’s Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI). Captain Allison was selected through a...
2