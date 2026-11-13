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Game 10 Preview: Clemson Looks to Reverse Home Fortunes Against Georgia Tech
By supertigerc,7 days ago
Welcome back STS readers! The air has finally gotten that autumn crisp, and the Tigers have managed to put some wins together to become bowl-eligible ahead of this last stretch of games. They aren’t making it pretty or easy, but wins are wins and you will take them however you can get them. Here is my good, bad, and ugly from the win at Syracuse.