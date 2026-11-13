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Arrest made in deadly Fairfield jewelry store robbery due to Flock cameras: Prosecutor
By Jennifer Edwards Baker,7 days ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is under arrest in connection with the deadly robbery of a Fairfield jewelry store owner, and authorities have identified at least one other suspect, according to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser. In a crime that has shocked and horrified the community, Tara Sinchuri, 52,...
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