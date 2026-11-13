undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Edgecomb selectmen consider road name change
By BILL PEARSON,7 days ago
Jesse Wright attends his first meeting Nov. 10 as the newly elected Edgecomb selectman. BILL PEARSON/Boothbay Register. In 2024, Roy Potter became Edgecomb’s full-time fire chief. He also became the 911 addressing officer. On Nov. 10, he reported a significant number of the town’s roads were improperly listed. Potter believed the situation must be addressed because public safety agencies need properly listed addresses. “I have set standards to follow. The state sets guidelines for doing my job. If I can’t get the backing of the selectboard to do my job, then I’m not going to be the 911 addressing officer.”