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Everything to Know About the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
By Christopher Rosa,4 days ago
The centennial celebration will feature iconic hosts, music and Broadway performances, giant balloons, floats, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is right around the corner, and this year's edition will kick off the holiday season like never before. Households who tune in to the annual broadcast on NBC should expect an especially memorable event — after all, this year marks 100 years of the Parade. (Although the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade started in 1924, no Parades were held from 1942-1944 due to World War II.)