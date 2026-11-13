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Blair County Inmate's Lawsuit Over Shower Beating Survives Magistrate's Recommendation
By Samantha Davis,5 days ago
A federal magistrate judge has recommended allowing one claim in former Blair County Prison inmate Bronson L. Brown’s lawsuit to proceed, finding factual disputes that prevent an early dismissal. Brown, 42, of Altoona, alleges a corrections officer slammed his head into a shower door, walls and floor in December 2022. He is seeking more than $1 million in damages and says the incident caused facial swelling, a gash on his ear and a severe shoulder injury.
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