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Microsoft 365 caught a bug and the whole world sneezed
By Jonny Evans,4 days ago
While Microsoft seems at last to be on the edge of fixing the global outage that hammered its services overnight, causing chaos across Asia-Pacific and Europe, we should still ask: How many times must we endure outages of this kind? How long will it be until government, enterprise, and everyday users understand the need to rely on hybrid systems to drive our digital age, rather than placing complete trust in a single provider?