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Santa Monica resident with $1 million account among those charged in LA County benefits fraud
7 days ago
The felony cases allege defendants lied under penalty of perjury to obtain more than $177,000 in CalWORKs, CalFresh, and housing aid. The Los Angeles County District Attorney has filed six separate felony cases against eight defendants accused of stealing more than $177,000 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services by concealing substantial assets and income, including a $1 million investment portfolio, bakery profits, a million-dollar rental property, and salaries from state and county agencies.