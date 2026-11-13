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MSU’s Greer Helps Schools Recovering From Gun Violence
By Shannon McFarlin,7 days ago
MURRAY, Ky. — Dr. Patricia Greer, director of the resource center for the Kentucky Center for School Safety, housed in the College of Education and Human Services at Murray State University, is using her firsthand experience as a school administrator to help educators across the nation navigate the challenges of school safety, crisis response and long-term recovery.
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