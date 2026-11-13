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Montana Supreme Court overturns $25,000 fine against insurance company, upholds violation
By NBC Montana Staff,7 days ago
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Supreme Court has overturned a $25,000 fine against a Montana insurance company, ruling state regulators failed to explain why they imposed the maximum penalty for violating state insurance laws. In a decision issued Tuesday, Nov. 10, the court upheld a finding that Victory Insurance...
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