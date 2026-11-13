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Why The Bears’ Usage Of Dillon Thieneman Has Actually Been Kind Of Bonkers
By Erik Lambert,5 days ago
The Chicago Bears were excited when they knew they were landing Dillon Thieneman in the 2026 draft. They felt the Oregon standout was a safety of rare caliber in the NFL. He had good size to go along with elite athleticism. Add his almost obsessive work ethic, and you had the makings of a front-line starter on this defense. Thieneman hasn’t disappointed. While he hasn’t made a ton of game-changing plays, the rookie leads the team with 57 tackles and is also tied for the lead with 1 interception and 5 passes defended.