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Film Review: Maika Monroe delivers a darkly hilarious turn in Zachary Wigon’s Victorian Psycho
7 days ago
Victorian Psycho blends blood-soaked satire and feminine rage in 1858 England. In a strange twist of fate, among the films being released on November 13, there are actually two movies that are set in the Victorian era that hit theaters this weekend. Has there ever been a coincidence like that before? I doubt it, but I would like to direct your attention to the other film, Victorian Psycho.