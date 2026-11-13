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Whole-Home Lighting Renewal Brings Lakeview Residence into the Present
By Nick Boever,7 days ago
Name & Location: Lakeview Project, Excelsior, Minnesota. Award: 2026 Home of the Year, Best Before/After Retrofit, Silver. When the owners of a highly finished lakeview residence decided to renovate select areas of their home, the project quickly grew beyond a simple controls refresh. The existing lighting system, built on an aging Lutron HomeWorks Illumination platform, had reached the end of its practical service life, prompting Integrator Aurora One to propose a full renewal, replacing every fixture, rebuilding the control backbone and even bringing automated shading into rooms that had never had it.