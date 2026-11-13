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Healthcare AI adoption is raising new questions about clinical oversight
5 days ago
Healthcare organizations face pressure from workforce shortages, administrative demands, and complex operations. This contributes to growing interest in artificial intelligence for clinical and administrative work. The TIAA Institute’s October 2026 report found that 52% of health systems had implemented generative AI by late 2025, up from 25% two years earlier.