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Volleyball wraps up 26-27 season
By Mackenzie Pike,4 days ago
The volleyball team played Midland University at home on Oct. 28. The Tigers lost to the Warriors 2-3 (19-25,25-22,14-25,27-25,8-15). On offense, the Tigers scored 47 kills, led by junior Brooke Larsen with 14, followed by junior Audrey Holm with seven kills and senior Nuria Calvo with six. On the serving side, the Tigers recorded 42 assists; freshman Lauren Pearson led with 21, followed by sophomore Gentry Jensen with 15 and junior Kylie Williams with two. On defense, the Tigers totaled 76 digs. Sophomore Katie Picard led with 23, followed by William with 12 and Jensen with 10.