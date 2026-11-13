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‘Gatto’ Trailer: Mark Ruffalo Is On His Last Life In Pixar’s Venetian Cat-Mob Adventure
By Edward Davis,7 days ago
Pixar is heading into the criminal underworld of Venice for its next original animated feature, and the studio has released a new full-length trailer for “Gatto,” offering a better look at its distinctive painterly animation, offbeat humor, and feline misadventures. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, the filmmaker behind “Luca,” the film stars Mark Ruffalo as Nero, a scrappy black cat whose nine lives are rapidly running out.