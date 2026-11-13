undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Everytime’ Review: Germany’s Oscar Submission Is Rapturously Beautiful, Achingly Sad & The Directing Achievement Of The Year
By Ankit Jhunjhunwala,7 days ago
The continuous six-minute take in which the precipitating event in Sandra Wollner’s “Everytime” occurs is surely the shot of the year. Its extraordinary staging only heightens the scene’s heart-in-mouth terror. The imaginative, unorthodox construction announces early on that Wollner’s filmmaking has no intention of adhering to convention, classically beautiful though it is.